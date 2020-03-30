Meet Jasper! Jasper is a beautiful, active Blue Tick Coonhound weighing in at 88 pounds. Jasper is a lover of life and adventure! He would do best with an outdoorsy family, hikes, camping, and being close to his people! Jasper is a very social boy who loves children and other dogs. He would make a wonderful family companion in a home where he can get outside in a safely, high fenced yard. Jasper is a talker and a singer!
If you have further questions, emails are the only method of communication at this time. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are temporarily suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries and applications, and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time! Stay Well!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
