Meet Norman! He is a super-sweet, 2 1/2 year-old, 44 pound Border Collie mix in search of an active forever home. Norman is very smart, loves the outdoors, playing fetch with a Frisbee, and going for car rides. He is known at the kennels as a cool, good-lookin' fella with a mink-like coat, whose tail is always wagging! Norman would be interested in meeting other dogs with proper introduction. If you can provide love, yummy chow, a fenced yard, and exercise, then let's meet and discuss his excellent companion qualifications! He is a great active family boy!
If you have further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to meet Norman in person, please contact the adoption team at Shelton Adopt-a-Pet. Emails are the preferred method of communication.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
