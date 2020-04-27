Meet Oakley! He is 1.5 year old bundle of energy that requires a Border Collie savvy home. This smart boy has the ability to be a great dog given time, direction, and positive training. He already knows the commands “sit,” “wait,” “shake,” “other paw,” “drop,” “back,” and has a selective understanding of “come.” His favorite game in the world is fetch which he does beautifully, properly, and will literally play until he drops; so you must be able to regulate his play time. Due to his lack of socialization, food possession, and a bit of a high-strung nature he is looking for a home without kids (anyone under 18), without dogs, without cats, and other animals i.e. chickens and livestock are also not recommended at this time. Oakley will also require a securely fenced in yard area and a secure home as he does have some anxiety when you leave. His ideal home would be out in the country away from bustling city life.
If you are looking to provide a stable home, invest in extensive training, and have the experience and love of Border Collies, (knowing their boundless, energy, and intelligence), please consider Oakley.
Further questions? Emails are the only method of communication at this time. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are temporarily suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries and applications, and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
