Meet Phoenix! He is a ten month-old, exceptional puppy-boy, Heeler/Australian Cattle Dog mix, who weighs 43 pounds of love. He has lived successfully with children, dogs, and cats. Phoenix is quite smart, wants to please, and has a sense of humor! If you are looking for an active companion, a dog you are willing to work with to continue his training, and have a fenced yard to keep him safe, please schedule a date to meet! Shelter volunteers love me him pieces and say that he am as cute as a bug! He will throw you an unbelievably ‘one of a kind sit’!
If you have further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to meet Phoenix in person, please contact the adoption team at Shelton Adopt-a-Pet. Emails are the preferred method of communication.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Adopt-A-Pet
