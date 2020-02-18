Meet Rachel! She is a 2 year-old, 71-pound Rottweiler/Labrador mix. She is a stunning beauty, who is very shy. Rachel had to fend for herself for four months, and because of this her prey-drive is strong. She will need a calm and patient, quiet home with a secure fenced yard where her forever people will help her grow into a loving family member. She does know her basic commands, and walks well on a leash. Rachel has lived with two other dogs and would be willing to meet new friends with proper introduction and supervision. She has great potential, and is very smart.
If you have further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to meet Rachel in person, please contact the adoption team at Shelton Adopt-a-Pet. Emails are the preferred method of communication.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Di Agee
Kennel Manager
Adopt-A-Pet
Office: 360-432-3091
E-mail: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Website: www.adoptapet-wa.org
Facebook: Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton WA
