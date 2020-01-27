Meet Reba! Are you looking for a soft-eared, adorable Walker Hound mix? Reba is an amazing 1.5 year old, weighs in at 45 pounds, and is super sweet! People are her specialty (really she loves them) and she is very happy and smart. Because of her hound dog exceptional nose and fondness for sniffing, she will require a fenced yard to keep her home and safe. If you can provide love, and plenty of exercise, and enjoy a ‘Hound Lap Dog’, then she will offer lots of love, companionship, and even a bit of entertainment!
If you have further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to meet Reba in person, please contact the adoption team at Shelton Adopt-a-Pet. Emails are the preferred method of communication.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
