Spokane – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be out in full force to ensure motorists have a safe Memorial Day weekend. Extra troopers will be on duty to strictly enforce the “Rules of the Road.” District 4 troopers working out of Spokane, Colville, Ritzville and Colfax detachment offices want to remind drivers that we will be paying particular attention to dangerous speed, distracted driving, seat belt usage and impaired driving violations, in our efforts to reduce serious injury and fatal collisions.
The WSP has seen a sharp increase statewide in motorcycle fatality collisions over the last few months. In 2020, 12 of the 17 motorcycle fatalities on Washington roads occurred during the month of April. Speeding was a common factor in these almost always preventable collisions. In 2019, there were 92 motorcycle fatalities, the most since 1982. Leading factors contributing to these numbers were speed, inexperience as demonstrated by a lack of proper license endorsement, and driving while impaired. Riding a motorcycle is a full time job and requires the rider to be alert and attentive at all times.
Troopers will be working across the state to make sure drivers are following the posted speed limits, not driving distracted or driving impaired. Please plan ahead and allow plenty of extra travel time. Put your electronic devices away including cell phones, laptops and tablets. Most importantly, do not drive while impaired. Impaired driving continues to be one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal crashes in
Washington State. “We will have zero tolerance for drivers who are stopped and are impaired,” said Captain Jeff Otis, District 4 Commander. “Our troopers will continue to do what it takes to remove these dangerous drivers from our roads”.
The WSP encourages motorists who see these types of dangerous driving behaviors to please call 911. Callers who can provide a good description of the vehicle and driver, license plate of the vehicle and direction of travel will help troopers tremendously. It is our goal to have everyone arrive at their destinations safely and without incident.
