"Last weekend, members of our community continued to voice their concern and anger over unequal justice and systemic racism in our country. Some of the demonstrators engaged in vandalism to residential and commercial structures. We also had a group of armed individuals come to our Downtown and engage in direct confrontation with those demonstrators.
The Olympia Police Department respects our residents’ First Amendment right to free speech and to peacefully assemble. The Department also respects our residents’ Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. However, we are increasingly concerned that these two Constitutional rights, as they have been exercised over the last weekend, will collide with unintended consequences.
I want to emphasize and make clear that the Olympia Police Department does not align itself with any one group, nor does it seek the help of any militia, any armed civilians, or any vigilante groups. OPD is adequately staffed and prepared to ensure a safe environment exists for people who wish to engage in peaceful demonstrations and does not need the assistance of armed citizens to keep our community safe.
We are asking our community to please refrain from actions and activities that escalate tensions at such a sensitive time in our community and country, and that we continue to work together to bring peace and reconciliation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.