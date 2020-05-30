SHELTON, WA – Mason General Hospital Foundation's Board of Directors would like to thank the community and the donors who have supported Treasures Thrift and Book Store over the years and our mission to provide funding to Mason Health.
As of May 31, 2020, Treasures Thrift and Book Store in downtown Shelton will no longer be in operation. The building will be under a new name, occupancy and ownership.
MGHF’s board members would like to thank the donors and volunteers who donated many hours over the years. The Foundation also wishes to acknowledge Treasures’ employees for their hard work and support. Thank you to the community members who have donated clothing, furniture, toys, books and so much more. Thanks to the loyalty of the community, Treasures has supported the provision of quality health care in Mason County through Mason General Hospital Foundation.
Mason General Hospital Foundation furthers the mission of Public Hospital District No.1 by enhancing the quality of health care enjoyed by patients of Mason County. MGHF provides financial support to Mason Health.
