The Board of Fire Commissioners have appointed Mike Patti as the new permanent Fire Chief for Central Mason Fire & EMS, effective May 21, 2020. The Board of Fire Commissioners met May 6, 2020, for their regularly scheduled meeting and in a unanimous decision, the Board voted to promote Mike Patti as our fulltime permanent Fire Chief.
Chief Patti began working for Central Mason Fire & EMS in July 2011 as the Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal for Mason County Fire District 5. In 2015, Mike Patti was promoted to Deputy Chief and in January 2020, he was appointed to serve as Interim Chief.
Chief Patti brings over 45-years of experience to the position. Prior to coming to Central Mason, Chief Patti served as Pierce County Fire Marshal, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Fire Chief of Thurston County Fire District #5 (Black Lake), and Fire Chief of Thurston County Fire District #9 (McLane).
Chief Patti has been an integral part of our agency’s growth and we are excited to see where we go in the future under Chief Patti’s leadership.
