Meet Milo! He is a 5 year-old, Boxer/Saint Bernard mix, who is a handsome, loving, and smart guy in search of an outdoorsy family. Milo loves rolling in the grass, playing with his jolly ball, and companionship. Milo is healing very well from his late February ACL/Knee Surgery, and although loves a good romp in the yard, he must be leash limited at this time. He is great on walks, keeps a tidy house, likes to BBQ, enjoys his crate with an open door, and loves adult people. Milo wants to be King Dog of your castle! He has the most expressive eyes, accented with manly outlines of black hair, and knows quite a few basic commands, including "sit,” "stay,” "wait", "release", "down", "stack", and "look at me". Milo also looks quite stylish in his sock monkey sweater! A fenced yard is required to keep him safe, as he really likes being in the yard, and a grain-free diet to keep him healthy. Come play with me!
If you have further questions, emails are the only method of communication at this time. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are temporarily suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries and applications, and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time! Stay Well!
