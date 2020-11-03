Meet Milo! He is a 5-year-old, handsome, loving, and smart Boxer/Saint Bernard mix in search of an active, outdoorsy adult only family. Other dogs (with proper introduction) should be big like Milo. He has the most expressive eyes, accented with manly outlines of black hair, do well on a leash, and know quite a few basic commands, including "sit", "stay", "wait", "release", "down", "stack", and "look at me". A fenced yard is required for this big guy, no kitty cats, and a grain-free diet to keep him healthy.
Notes From Foster Milos Family: Things we’ve learned about Milo since we’ve had him:
• He likes walks on the beach, and playing in the waves. He also enjoys chasing rivers, but he is ambivalent about lakes and ponds.
• He loves walks in the woods - his nose is always working. This can make for very slow going if it’s a trail where a lot of other dogs have been or very fast going if he happens upon a snake or rabbit to chase (reminder: he is VERY strong!).
• He is always excited for a car ride, but does not always appreciate strangers (like baristas or cashiers) talking to you. But, yes, he would like a puppucino, thanks for asking.
• He is VERY food motivated. Except lettuce, he doesn’t like that - but it is worth giving it to him to watch him spit it out. Also keep in mind that he is counter height (He seems to have learned not to get up there anymore, but I still wouldn’t leave out any temptations.)
• He gets VERY excited when his people come home. He likes to greet you at the door with a gift. He used to pick shoes, but he’s learned to get one of his own toys now. It’s super cute!
• He likes to look out the window, deer are his favorite. Note a good time to remember that he is stronger than the screen if there is a cat, rabbit, or deer outside.
• He is a big fan of comfort - apparently only peasants chew their bones on the floor. A dog of his caliber requires a nice couch, bean bag or dog bed. It may or may not matter to him if you are already sitting there.
• Don’t believe ANY stuffed animal that tries to make you think it’s a match for him. It’s not.
• He does not appreciate it if you stop rubbing his belly and is not shy in letting you know that.
• Similarly, he does not like to take “no” for an answer. He usually will, but sometimes if he is extremely excited or in a surly mood - watch your fingers.
• Impulse control is not always his jam. But he really does want to be good.
• He’s very protective of his people. Besides the baristas, he’s also saved us from the UPS guy, and the noisy furnace. I also feel safe with him on trails.
The best way I can think of to describe Milo is that he’s like having a large, strong, opinionated 5-year-old. Meaning, he is super adorable but a lot of work, and so worth it.
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
