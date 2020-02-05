All of us at Habitat for Humanity of Mason County hope you had a great January!
We are making great progress on Habitat House #31! In the month of January we have completed the back porch, the flooring and the cabinets. We are in the process of finishing the counter tops, painting interior trim and the interior and exterior doors. We're always looking for volunteers to help out on construction! Come to either of our Habitat Stores to fill out an application or go to our website to fill one out.
Many home preservation projects have been completed in the month of January. We have more scheduled to be completed in the month of February and would love some volunteers to come help out!
The Shelton and Belfair Stores are in need of volunteers. If you are interested in helping out, you can come into the store to fill out a volunteer application or go to our website to fill one out.
