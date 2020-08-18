Beginning August 22, 2020, MTA will resume some of its Saturday service. While not at the same service level prior to COVID-19, routes will be available to Kamilche and Olympia along with routes in Shelton and Belfair. Dial-a-Ride will also be available in Shelton from 6:30am until 5:45pm and in Belfair from 9:30am until 3:00pm. Please check our website for route schedules and times at www.masontransit.org or call Customer Service at 360.427.5033. Customer Service phone line is open Monday – Saturday, 8:00 am – 5:00pm.
Masks are required while riding MTA services. Masks are available at the Transit-Community Center and from MTA drivers. We appreciated your cooperation and understanding during this time and please know MTA is doing all we can to protect our drivers and riders from exposure to COVID-19.
