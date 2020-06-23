A large revolutionary decontamination system has been installed at Camp Murray, which will be able to clean and sterilize up to 80,000 protective N-95 respirator masks every day. It is being called an exciting breakthrough that could help solve the shortage of masks for healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please exchange all used N-95 mask at your local Emergency Management Office. Be sure to place any used N-95 masks into a sealed bag labeled as “USED N-95” prior to dropping them off for exchange.
For questions contact our Logistic Office at 360.427.9670 ext. 800, or by email at mcdem@co.mason.wa.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.