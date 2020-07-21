OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washington state, bringing the state total number of cases to 47,743.
The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday also reported six additional deaths. In Washington, 1,453 people have now died from the disease.
In King County, home to Seattle, 13,319 cases and 636 deaths have been reported, an increase of 166 cases and one death from the day before.
A total of 826,354 tests have been conducted in the state, with 5.8% of them coming back positive.
For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.