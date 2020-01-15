OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has taken its process online to apply for outdoor burning permits.
For people who burn outdoors, the agency has developed a new Burn Portal (burnportal.dnr.wa.gov) webpage that will allow burners to complete the permitting process completely electronically. The Burn Portal was created to combine applying, permitting, signing, and paying into a single electronic process. The mapping and calendar features will better inform members of the public and other agencies about burning activities planned across the state.
People can continue to use existing mail-in application method through DNR’s Burn Permit webpage, except now, they have the choice to use a new online process that is faster and less of a hassle. With this new webpage, people can pay and sign documents online through new functions with e-pay and e-signature.
The first step is to create an account in the burn portal through the Secure Access Washington website. DNR has created step-by-step instructions to follow when applying for a burn permit, which can be found on the Burn Portal website.
Please feel free to call 360-902-2100 or email DNRBurnPortal@dnr.wa.gov for any issues or questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.