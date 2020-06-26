Mason County Public Health was notified of two (2) additional Mason County residents that tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to Forty-Six (46) positive cases of COVID-19 in Mason County. Both cases are asymptomatic and direct contacts to an outbreak in another county. Mason County Public Health is continuing contact interviews. The patients, both females in their 20s, are currently isolating at home.
If you are showing symptoms for COVID-19, early testing is encouraged. At the earliest signs of symptoms please reach out to the Respiratory Illness Triage line at 360-427-3615. They can assist you in scheduling an appointment at Mason Health’s Drive Thru COVID-19 testing. Due to Mason County being a small community, location data of positive cases will not be released to reduce the possibility of patient identification and to protect personal health information. Identified positive cases are located throughout Mason County.
Mason County Public Health is asking that the public do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Stay informed: Information is changing frequently. Follow Mason County all Hazards on Facebook regularly for updates. We encourage the use of www.co.mason.wa.us, www.cdc.gov and www.doh.wa.gov.
