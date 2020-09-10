The Mason County Community Development Director,as acting Fire Marshal,and in partnership with the Mason County Fire Chiefs'Association, has determined that current weather conditions within Mason County have created substantial fire dangers and that there is a need to enact restriction on outdoor burning to all lands regulated by Mason County.
This burn ban applies to OUTDOOR BURNING,including land clearing and yard debris; and INCLUDES prohibition of recreational fires and charcoal briquette barbeques.The use of gas and propane barbeques will continue to be allowed under the ban.
*Lands protected by Department of Natural Resources(DNR) may have different restrictions. To find out more information or determine if you are in a Department of Natural Resources
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.