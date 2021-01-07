Lacey, WA – The SW WA Food Hub is a farmer-owned cooperative focused on sourcing products from Thurston, Lewis, Grays Harbor, Pierce & Mason counties.
The Food Hub—launched in 2020—is committed to developing new markets for local farmers and value-add processors and provides an online ordering platform, aggregation, packing and delivery services.
The Food Hub is hosting a value-added producer outreach session to learn more about serving regional food manufacturers and finding businesses interested in selling through the hub’s online platform.
Join us for an informational session on Tuesday, January 12, from 3:30-5 pm on Zoom. Email info@swwafoodhub.com for the Zoom link.
Food Hub development, including marketing and sales, is supported by the Northwest Agriculture Business Center, Thurston WSU Extension, Pacific Mountain Workforce Council and Thurston Economic Development Council.
The Food Hub aims to be the most robust regional sales platform for locally sourced ingredients and value-added products in southwest Washington. Producers, please plan to attend this meeting and learn how you can expand your markets through the SW WA Food Hub.
