SHELTON, WA – At 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, Shelton residents Kalsha Kinser and Taylor Smith welcomed into the world their son, the first baby born at Mason General Hospital in the New Year – Deklend Lyon.
Deklend is Kinser’s second child; she has a daughter who will be 2 in April. She moved to Shelton three years ago, and both of her children were born at Mason General Hospital. Smith is also a Shelton resident. He works for JJ Brenner Oyster Company in Federal Way.
“Overall, it was a good experience,” Kinser said. “You know, you go to other places and it’s not up to par. There were nurses here that understood and respected what I needed.”
Dr. Andrea Martin, MD, delivered baby Deklend and the birth was an uncomplicated, natural birth.
Dr. Martin began working at Mountain View Women’s Health and Mason General Hospital in 2016. She enjoys caring for women of all ages and encourages a high quality of life. She provides education and enjoys discussing adolescent reproductive health, family planning, and achieving a happy and healthy pregnancy. Raised in Michigan, Dr. Martin has studied and trained in the United States, England and the Caribbean.
Kinser said she is adjusting well to having two children to look after at home.
“I was nervous about having another little one, but I definitely have my hands on it,” she said. “There’s definitely a little more there to keep track of, but it is and it isn’t a challenge.”
Every year, the first baby born at Mason General Hospital in the new year (known as the New Year’s Baby) receives gifts donated by local community members and organizations, such as sippy cups, bibs and other infant care items.
At the request of the mother, Deklend’s full name is not printed.
Learn more about Mason General Hospital’s Birth Center at https://www.masongeneral.com/services/birth-center.
Mason Health, Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County, is certified by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and is a licensed and accredited acute care hospital with a level four emergency trauma designation. There are more than 100 physicians on staff in 19 specialties. For more information about Dr. Andrea Martin or to find a health care provider, visit www.MasonGeneral.com.
