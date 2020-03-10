SHELTON – If the weather cooperates, crews over several upcoming nights will close both the southbound US 101 exit to Shelton-Matlock Road and the Shelton-Matlock Road on-ramp to southbound US 101.
The night closures allow crews to install curbing and landscaping.
Ramp closure schedule
- 8 p.m. Wednesday, and Thursday, March 11-12 to 6 a.m. each following day.
- 9 p.m. Friday, March 13 to 8 a.m. the following day.
A signed detour will be in place. The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.
The work is a part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing effort to remove barriers to fish. Instead of extensive construction that would have affected US 101, the innovative approach will remove barriers to fish by realigning Coffee Creek into Goldsborough Creek.
Advance information about this project and other roadwork on state highways is available at the WSDOT’s construction and travel updates web page.
