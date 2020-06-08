No Way Dog of the Week

Meet No Way! He is a 10-year-old (DOB 06/17/2009), 20 Pound Yorkie/Pomeranian mix breed fella. No Way will need grooming and has a beautiful long coat that is Silver, Blue, and Tan. He is a great companion dog who really enjoys hanging out with you. He likes to work from home, garden, and go on long walks. He is great in the car and will sleep in his bed that is next to yours. No Way likes teen type kids 15+ that is kind, enjoys playing and walking with other dogs his size, and is cat friendly. He does require a securely fenced yard. Currently, No Way is enjoying his time with his amazing Foster Family! He is a loving and distinguished gentleman.
Further questions and want to meet No Way? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications, and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
