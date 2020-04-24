THURSTON COUNTY, WA. – The Thurston County Sports Commission, a division of Experience Olympia & Beyond, will honor seven athletes with awards this year, extending the deadline for nominations through April 30, 2020. Due to uncertainty around events and gatherings and the cancelation of Spring sports, the Thurston County Sports Awards event scheduled for May 13 has been canceled.
"We are not having an event this year, but we still want to celebrate these amazing athletes! Schools have been closed and sports seasons canceled, which makes it even more important that we recognize and celebrate their accomplishments," said Shauna Stewart, CEO of the Olympia & Beyond Sports Commission.
The Sports Commission will send out a press release announcing the winners in May and will mail the plaques to honorees.
Anyone can submit nominations for one of seven awards honoring high school, college, recreational and senior athletes or coaches online through April 30, 2020, at SportsAwards.fun
Categories include:
- Men's and Women’s Sport Star of the Year (College).
- Boy's and Girl’s Sport Star of the Year (High School).
- Contributor of the Year.
- Thurston County Sports Legend.
- Sports Moment of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.