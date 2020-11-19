Last Chance for Yard Waste & Scrap Metal at Saturday Drop-Off Site
Olympia’s Saturday Drop-off Site, located at 1000 10th Avenue SE, is closing for the season. If you have fall leaves, yard debris, scrap metal, or additional recycling to dispose of, bring them to the site between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday, November 21, 2020. The site will close for the season at 2 p.m. this Saturday, November 21, and will reopen the first Saturday in March, 2021.
Fees and Rates
There is no fee for recycling or scrap metal disposal. The cost for yard and wood waste vary, depending on volume and the type of material you bring. Customers are required to unload their own vehicles, so bring only what you can physically handle. Visit olympiawa.gov/satdropoff for more information.
