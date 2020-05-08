The City of Olympia was recently awarded an $805,124.00 grant to support local arrest and jail alternative programs. The funds were awarded by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), in consultation with the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) National Support Bureau (NSB), as a part of grant program established by the Washington State Legislature.
Every day, communities throughout the state continue to be impacted by mental health and substance use. Law enforcement is often called to be the first to respond to the emergency needs of those impacted by these issues. These individuals may be better served by shifting the existing response to programs that support accountability while taking a more person and needs-centered approach. This can be accomplished through the use of innovative justice-based responses and collaboration with community-based services.
