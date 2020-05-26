At 12:01 a.m. Friday morning, Olympia Firefighters were dispatched to a report of fire at the Quality Inn at 1211 Quince Street SE. The first engine arrived five minutes later to find an exterior fire in the shrubbery next to the building. Crews quickly discovered the fire had traveled up the exterior of the building, through the soffit and into the attic, where it was able to quickly spread. The incident was upgraded to a second alarm brining in additional resources and personnel.
For 45 minutes firefighters attempted to battle the fire from the inside and assisted 15 people from the building. Due to the unique construction of the structure, a defensive strategy was taken and crews began fighting the fire from the exterior. The main building was a total loss, however a second building on site was able to be saved. As a result, approximately 80 people were displaced. Intercity Transit and American Red Cross responded to help address the occupants needs. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Crews remain onsite and the investigation continues.
Olympia Fire Department responded with four fire engines, one ladder truck, two fire medic units and a Battalion Chief. Lacey Fire Dist. 3, Tumwater Fire, McLane Black Lake Fire, South Bay Fire and East Olympia Fire all responded as mutual aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.