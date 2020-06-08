Olympia, Wash. – Beginning on Friday, June 5, 2020, the market will operate a modified “High Season” schedule and will be open Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Though the Olympia Farmers Market has been open on Saturday and Sunday, today marks the Market’s transition into Phase II of Washington State’s COVID-19 response and shoppers will see even more vendors offering, fresh-picked local vegetables, Washington grown fruit, prepared food, artisan crafts and to-go restaurants open.
Visitors to the market are required to wear masks as part of a Thurston County Public Health & Social Service directive and vendors are spaced to maintain social distancing.
WHAT — The Olympia Farmers Market is now open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
WHEN —Beginning today, June 5, 2020.
WHERE — 700 Capitol Way N
FOR MORE INFO —Main Office info@olympiafarmersmarket.com or call (360) 352-9096.
ABOUT THE OLYMPIA FARMERS MARKET: In operation since 1975, the Olympia Farmers Market is home to over 80 vendors from around South Puget Sound. In the 152 days of our market season, we see approximately 400,000 visitors.
We have a dedicated staff, comprised of two managers and a committed Board of Directors. Our mission is to promote and encourage the development of local, small-scale agriculture and ensure a dynamic market balance for small, local growers and others to make available their products to residents of this community. We are proud to be an active component of the Olympia community for 40 plus years. Centrally located on the waterfront of downtown Olympia, in close proximity to the Hands on Children’s Museum and WET Science Center, area residents & visitors can enjoy local produce, fresh fruit, artisan crafts, baked goods, meat & dairy, with eight restaurants, all set to daily live music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.