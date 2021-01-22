January 18, 2021– Olympia, Wash. – The Olympia Farmers Market Board of Directors is pleased to announce they have selected Brett Warwick as the Market’s new Operations Manager. Brett was previously employed with the Queen Anne Farmers Market as Market Coordinator and served as Production Manager for the Seattle Marathon Association.
He studied Operations Management at Western Washington University and over 15 years of experience working with farmers markets. Brett has recently relocated to the Olympia area and is eager to share his love for the development of local businesses. “I look forward to offering new energy to the community and to further the success of this iconic market,” says Brett.
The board is extremely grateful for John Nason’s dedication to the Market and his willingness to step up as the interim Operations Manager to keep the organization running smoothly throughout the hiring process.
Currently, the Market operates its Winter schedule through March and is open every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.