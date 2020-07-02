Olympia, Wash. – Adapting to COVID-19 lifestyle changes has been a learning curve for everyone. But many small businesses and organizations are turning to the internet more than ever to get the word—and their product—out into the world. Starting July 1, 2020, the Olympia Farmers Market joins their ranks with the launch of online shopping and speedy, midweek pick-up.
Bryce Dazell, the Market’s Operations Manager, explains that the idea had been floating around for a while but statewide social distancing regulations jump-started the process. “But,” he admits, “We really think the benefit will far outlive COVID-19.”
During the pilot phase, there are close to 10 participating vendors but they hope to incorporate all established vendors and crafters soon after. Orders which are placed before midnight every Sunday night and paid for with a credit or debit card, are then picked up the following Wednesday. Simply park and check-in with staff on arrival.
This turnaround time gives local farmers and artisans time to compile, package, and deliver items to the Market on an off day, without crowds of eager weekend shoppers. By picking up outside of traditional hours, vulnerable and at-risk populations can socially distance with greater ease and safety.
Dazell has been studying other regional markets who offer online shopping options and agrees that “the idea of doing something like this is very much alive. Our infrastructure allows us to do some cool things that other markets can’t do” thanks to an on-site, staffed office and open layout.
Final specifications are still being determined and Market staff will make adjustments to the process during the pilot test phase. Dazell would like to eventually add in the EBT and SNAP Market Match program and streamline the process from start to finish. They’re working with a committee of Market Board members to assess the project, make recommendations, and act as a sounding board for suggestions and brainstormed ideas.
Find the most recent updates and timelines via the Market newsletter, their Facebook and Instagram pages, or at www.OlympiaFarmersMarket.com
WHAT — Online Olympia Farmers Market
WHEN —Pilot testing begins on July 1, 2020.
WHERE — shop.olympiafarmersmarket.com
FOR MORE INFO —Main Office info@olympiafarmersmarket.com or call (360) 352-9096.
ABOUT THE OLYMPIA FARMERS MARKET: In operation since 1975, the Olympia Farmers Market is home to over 80 vendors from around South Puget Sound. In the 152 days of our market season, we see approximately 400,000 visitors.
We have a dedicated staff, comprised of two managers and a committed Board of Directors. Our mission is to promote and encourage the development of local, small-scale agriculture and ensure a dynamic market balance for small, local growers and others to make available their products to residents of this community. We are proud to be an active component of the Olympia community for 40 plus years. Centrally located on the waterfront of downtown Olympia, in close proximity to the Hands on Children’s Museum and WET Science Center, area residents & visitors can enjoy local produce, fresh fruit, artisan crafts, baked goods, meat & dairy, with eight restaurants, all set to daily live music.
