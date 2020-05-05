The cities of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater announce the following information regarding parks, effective Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Parks are open! Parks and open spaces are very important for wellness during the COVID-19 emergency, but must be used responsibly. You can still get outside for fresh air and exercise, but for the safety of you and your loved ones, you must follow the new temporary rules.
All City parks and trails remain open during operation hours; however, some parking lots may remain locked to support social distancing guidelines. Note: Please do not park in adjacent neighborhoods when using the parks. Please walk to your neighborhood park.
KEEP MOVING! Parks are open for walking, running, and passing through. Crowded parks lead to closed parks. Please do your part.
“GO before you go!” Park restroom access may be limited. A reduced level of available staff, and an increased use of parks and the park restrooms, makes it difficult for crews to keep the facilities cleaned to the standard that is critically necessary during the pandemic.
All group amenities in parks are closed: playgrounds, courts, skate parks, picnic shelters, etc.
Per the governor’s orders, and Health Department recommendations, please use open spaces and trails responsibly:
Do outdoor activities only with people in your immediate household (not extended families).
If you encounter others, maintain a minimum of 6 feet distance.
- Do outdoor activities close to your home.
- Bring your own hand sanitizer since restrooms may not be available to wash your hands.
- Bring your own face covering.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Take all of your belongings and waste with you when you leave.
Reminder: Gatherings of any size are not allowed outdoors, just as they are not allowed indoors. This includes picnics, organized or pick up athletic games, etc.
More information can be found on each jurisdiction’s website.
For more information about COVID-19 please contact the Thurston County Health Department at 360-867-2500.
