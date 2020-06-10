The Olympia City Council is offering a new limited series of virtual town hall meetings for the public, this time focused on the resources available for the community’s recovery from the impacts caused by coronavirus pandemic and the resulting community-wide shut down.
The first Recovery Town Hall, “Community Mental Health and Wellness,” will be convened by the City Council’s General Government Committee on Thursday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m. The moderated panel includes Keith Stahley, City of Olympia Interim Assistant City Manager; Ruth Middlebrook, Director of Secondary Special Services at the Olympia School District; Angie Wolle, Chief Mission Officer, Providence Southwest Washington; Marissa Strobel, Community Outreach Specialist, the Crisis Clinic of Thurston and Mason Counties; and Anne Larsen, Outreach Services Coordinator, City of Olympia. Topics to be covered include:
- Mental health and wellness for the general community
- The impact the pandemic may be having on parents and children and the resources available to them
- The resources available through the Crisis Clinic
- The impacts the pandemic may be having the homeless population
The goal of the Virtual Town Halls is to provide a safe gathering space for the community to learn about resources and assistance that will help the community recover and heal from the weeks-long shutdown during the COVID-19 emergency.
Attendees will be able to submit questions live through a moderator during the event. Residents can register to attend the June 11 Virtual Town Hall through this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KhcL6IckSLC0mOccX6tOwA
