OLYMPIA… Maryam Trappier, an eighth grader at Salish Middle School, spent a week paging for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol. Trappier was one of 30 students who worked as pages the ninth week of the 2020 Legislative Session.
She was sponsored by 2nd Legislative District Sen. Randi Becker, R-Eatonville. Sen. Becker serves parts of Thurston and East Pierce counties.
“We loved having Maryam represent our office. She is a very bright young lady, and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Sen. Becker.
The Senate page program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.
Maryam, 14, is the daughter of Willie Trappier and LaTonya Pope. In her free time, she enjoys participating in track and field.
“I think it is important for kids of all ages to know that no matter how young you are, you too can make a difference in our society” said Trappier. “I also really enjoyed meeting people my age from all over Washington with different backgrounds.”
Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: http://leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/
Nice ...
