The Olympia City Council is offering a limited series of weekly virtual town hall meetings for the public focused on the resources available to members of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Virtual Town Hall, “Financial Resources for Individuals and Families,” will be convened by the City Council’s Finance Committee on Thursday April 9 at 5:30 p.m. The moderated panel includes Mike Reid, City of Olympia economic development director; Chris Wells, executive director of the United Way of Thurston County; and Mindy Reule, chief executive officer and president of the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound.
Topics to be covered include:
- How people in need request assistance
- What kind of assistance can be provided
- What are the areas of unmet or under-met need
- How can people donate
- What is the best way to safely volunteer and assist
The goal of the Virtual Town Halls is to provide a safe gathering space for the community to learn about resources and assistance for those impacted by the COVID-19 emergency. Attendees will be able to submit questions live through a moderator during the event.
Residents can register to attend the April 9 Virtual Town Hall through this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4111615341977218573
Olympia’s Finance Committee will convene another Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday April 15 at 5:30 p.m. on “Financial Resources for Local Businesses.” The Council’s General Government Committee will convene a Town Hall on “COVID-19 and Housing/Homeless Services” on Wednesday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m.; and the Land Use and Environment Committee will convene “Rental/Housing/Mortgage Relief and Resources” on Wednesday April 29 at 5:30 p.m. All the Virtual Town Halls will follow the same basic format.
For further information on the Virtual Town Hall meetings, contact the City of Olympia at cityhall@ci.olympia.wa.us.
