The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) conducts inspections of City maintained bridges on a routine basis. These inspections have identified repairs to the 5th Avenue Bridge deck.
Repair work for the 5th Avenue Bridge has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 17th. WSDOT will close the bridge from 10 pm to 5 am to make the necessary repairs. There will be construction equipment noise and people driving may experience minor traffic delays. Please obey all traffic control in the area.
WSDOT and the City agree that the health and safety of the crew and our community are a top priority. Practices are established to follow social distancing recommendations and guidelines.
