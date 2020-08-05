BREMERTON – With more than 1,000 online courses to choose from, and virtual offices for every department, students can stay on track in their programs of study.
Olympic College will continue offering mostly online instruction and services for Fall Quarter, with a few exceptions for programs classified as essential by the governor’s office.
“Given the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Washington, the college believes it is best to take a cautious approach to reopening our campuses,” said Olympic College President Marty Cavalluzzi. “The college has adapted to offer instruction and services online, and we remain committed to ensuring Kitsap and Mason County residents receive the highest-quality education possible.”
The college is also ramping up its remote support services during these challenging times to help ensure students have the resources they need for fall quarter. Some examples include:
- Computer Lab Reservations
- Food Bank
- Laptop Checkout
- Multicultural Center
- Online Library 24/7
- Online Tutoring
- Recreation Events
- Students in Need Group (SING) book lending library
- Washington College Grant that does not have to be paid back
- Virtual Lobbies
Olympic College continues to add in-person instruction as allowed by Washington state’s Safe Back to School Plan. The governor’s office has provided a list of Essential Programs which may be offered in person, so long as colleges implement and adhere to the Safe Back to School Plan. Given the requirements of the plan, the college is cautiously bringing back in-person instruction to ensure we are able to provide a safe learning environment.
Registration for Fall Quarter is currently underway. Existing students can register for classes using the ctcLink Student Self-Service portal, and new students can get help with every step in the admission process from the Welcome Center.
Olympic College is here to support our students and the community despite the challenges we currently face with COVID-19.
Fall Quarter at Olympic College: Check out our blog for more information.
COVID-19: Visit our COVID-19 site for more information.
