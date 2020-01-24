Olympic College student, Andre Henderson, was named a 2020 Dream scholar, by Maryland based Achieving the Dream (ATD). Andre is one of eight scholars selected from 227 participating colleges in 44 states.
The scholars will participate in ATD’s 2020 DREAM Scholars program to enhance their leadership, critical thinking, and networking skills. The program culminates in a presentation by the DREAM Scholars to more than 2,000 community college leaders at ATD’s annual conference, DREAM, in National Harbor, Maryland from Feb. 18-21, 2020.
“Andre exemplifies the positive transformative effects that college attainment can have on an individual,” says Olympic College President Marty Cavalluzzi, Ph.D. “He has seized each and every opportunity since enrolling at Olympic College and I am certain he will make the most of this one as well.”
During DREAM, the students meet with community college leaders, share their educational experiences, and attend sessions on improving student success, institutional governance, teaching and learning, administration, and more. Their DREAM experience includes individual presentations where Scholars share what they have learned during the week, while providing additional insight about Network colleges’ work to improve their students’ success and completion and close achievement gaps for historically underserved student populations.
Andre was also named a Transforming Lives Scholar by the Washington State Association of College Trustees (ACT). He is one of six recipients who will share their stories and receive an award of $500 at the ACT Legislative Contact Conference dinner on Feb. 17.
Andre is currently completing his Associate in Arts with an emphasis in Human Services & Chemical Dependency. He plans to continue his studies and earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington Tacoma.
Achieving the Dream is a national network of nearly 230 community colleges focused on equity, closing achievement gaps, and increasing graduation rates with an emphasis on low-income students, first-generation students and students of color, groups that have been traditionally underserved at all colleges. Visit our website to learn more about Olympic College’s participation in Achieving the Dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.