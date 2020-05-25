BREMERTON – Registration for summer and fall quarters at Olympic College begins on June 1 and students can expect most instruction and services to be offered remotely.
The college will schedule predominantly online instruction with some courses being available in a hybrid model that combines online and in-person instruction pending further guidance from the Governor’s Office, public health districts, and the State Board for Community & Technical Colleges.
“We’re making this announcement now, so that students can start to plan before summer and fall courses begin,” says Olympic College President Marty Cavalluzzi. “In preparation for spring quarter, the college converted more than 1,000 courses for online delivery, and all departments established virtual offices to ensure we are able to continue to provide the high-quality instruction and services our students expect.”
The 2020-21 academic year officially begins with summer quarter which starts July 1. Fall quarter classes begin Sept. 21.
Certain programs, such as health-care fields, that are deemed essential may begin to offer in-person instruction. Under Governor Inslee’s phased restart procedures for higher education – published May 5 – colleges must implement and adhere to 26 requirements in order to allow in-person instruction. These requirements are to remain in place as long as the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation is in effect. The college is currently assessing the list of essential programs and restart requirements as it develops plans for summer, fall, and the remainder of spring quarter. This information will be shared as it becomes available.
Prospective new students are encouraged to apply to Olympic College early to allow plenty of time to complete the required admissions steps. The Welcome Center is available to assist new student with every step in the admissions process via their virtual office, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at: zoom.us/my/oc.studentservices.
“We recognize this is a time of great change and uncertainty for everyone. One thing that remains unchanged in our commitment to ensuring residents of Kitsap and Mason counties have access to high-quality instruction so that they may achieve their educational and career goals,” Cavalluzzi said.
