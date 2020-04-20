Charlotte, N.C., April 2020 — DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, has released its list of the 2020 Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in America.
“It is such an honor to have OCCU recognized as the ninth healthiest credit union out of 5,321 US credit unions analyzed in America,” said OCCU President/CEO Bert Fisher. “Being part of this list shows our dedication to excellence.”
DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of over 10,000 banks and credit unions in the United States once per quarter. To determine bank ranking and recognition, DepositAccounts.com grades each institution on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth, and loan-to-reserve ratios.
“We believe it is important to give consumers a way to evaluate the financial health of their institutions,” said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. “Our list empowers consumers to make informed decisions when selecting a financial institution.”
For a complete listing of the 2020 Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in America, visit https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/health.aspx. Learn more about Our Community Credit Union at www.ourcu.com
About DepositAccounts.com
DepositAccounts.com is the largest and most comprehensive online publication in the U.S. dedicated to banking and deposits product information for consumers. It covers every federally insured bank and credit union and utilizes its patented technology to track approximately 275,000 consumer deposit rates, each updated nightly. The site features more than 11,000 editorial articles detailing depository strategies and highlighting current bank rates and offers. It is also home to one of the largest communities of depositors on the Web, hosting more than 100,000 comments, customer reviews, and forum threads.
