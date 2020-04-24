- Over 16,000 customers selected a plan for qualified health coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder since March 10, when a special enrollment period was announced in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Additionally, Washington Apple Health (Medicaid) enrollments are increasing.
- The special enrollment period allows anyone uninsured and eligible to enroll in health coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder to sign up by May 8, 2020.
- Additional existing special enrollment periods allow people who have experienced a recent loss of income or loss of employer coverage to sign up.
- Individuals can sign up using the WAPlanfinder mobile app, or over the phone with the help of an Exchange certified Navigator, Broker, or Enrollment center.
- Washington Apple Health (Medicaid) enrollment is open year-round for individuals who qualify.
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Health Benefit Exchange (Exchange) announced on April 23 that over 16,000 customers have selected a plan for coverage since the Exchange announced a special enrollment period in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This includes over 6,000 previously uninsured Washington residents who have come in through the COVID-19 special enrollment period, and over 10,000 additional customers who have come in through a qualifying life event. Currently, 202,000 individuals have selected a qualified health plan through the Exchange.
Washingtonians who are uninsured have 15 days left to sign up for coverage using the new special enrollment period, scheduled to close May 8. An additional 10,000 customers have selected a plan using existing special enrollments periods for those who have recently lost their employer coverage, experienced a change in income, or experienced another qualifying event.
“I want to remind individuals that they can get the coverage they need during this crisis through Washington Healthplanfinder,” said Exchange Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. “I know there are thousands of people out there who have either lost their health insurance or were uninsured when this crisis began. There is a path to coverage ready for them.”
Individuals who need help signing up for coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder can contact an Exchange certified Navigator, Broker, or Enrollment center. These insurance experts can also answer any questions consumer may have and help them get enrolled. Consumers can find local experts using the WAPlanfinder Mobile App or by visiting: https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org/_content/find-expert-advice.html.
Customers who need help signing up for coverage can contact the Customer Support Center between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627-9604.
Individuals who have recently lost their job or their employer coverage, have experienced a change in income, or experienced another qualifying event can visit WAHealthplanfinder.org or use the WAPlanfinder Mobile App to sign up online.
Coverage You Can Count On
Insurance companies providing coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder have agreed to cover cost sharing related to the testing and treatment of COVID-19.
Contact your health insurance provider directly for more information about:
- How COVID-19 impacts your coverage
- Telehealth appointments
- Payment options or grace periods
- Benefits related to COVID-19
Insurance Providers:
- Apple Health Members
- Bridgespan Health Members
- Kaiser Permanente Members
- Molina Healthcare Members
- Lifewise Health Plan of Washington Members
- Pacific Source Members
- Premera Blue Cross Members
- Providence Health Plan Members
- Coordinated Care Members
For more information about coverage options during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit https://www.wahbexchange.org/coronavirus-faqs/.
Reminders: Enrollment is offered year-round to individuals and families through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.