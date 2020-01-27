OLYMPIA – Starting next week, travelers who use Pacific Avenue to reach Lacey or northbound Interstate 5 may want to plan extra time into their commute.
Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close one eastbound lane of Pacific Avenue approaching the I-5 overpass.
The around-the-clock lane closure will allow crews to create a work zone for an earthquake retrofit project.
Both westbound lanes will remain open. The work will not affect I-5 or the Pacific Avenue ramps.
Advance information about this project and other roadwork on state highways is available at Thurston County construction and travel updates web page.
