HOQUIAM– A four-mile stretch of US 101 between Aberdeen and Hoquiam will get a facelift soon – including benefits for sidewalk users. As early as Tuesday, Feb. 18, Rognlin’s Inc. crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin work along the highway in Grays Harbor County to commission the efforts.
The work will take place from the intersection of 5th Street and State Route 109 to the intersection of South H Street and US 101. It includes improvements for pedestrians with upgrades to multiple sidewalks and ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Crews will grind damaged pavement and repave both lanes along the eastbound US 101 couplet.
In addition to this work, crews will replace worn expansion joints on the US 101 Hoquiam River Simpson Avenue Bridge.
What travelers can expect:
- Weekday, daytime shoulder closures as crews reconstruct ramps and sidewalks. Pedestrians may need to detour across the street or around the block for ramp closures.
- Pavement repairs, including grinding, will be done at night when traffic volumes are lower. This will occur mid-summer and last approximately eight weeks. Drivers should expect a single lane closure during this phase.
- Most work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.
All work is expected to wrap up in fall 2020.
Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.
