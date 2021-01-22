Each year, the plinths at Percival Landing host a new selection of loaned sculptures by local & regional artists. A community vote is held and the sculpture that receives the most votes is purchased by the City for permanent display at another Olympia location.
The 2020 Peoples’ Prize Winner is Girl Listening in a Story Place by Nancy Thorne-Chambers. Honorable mentions include The Fall and the Climb by Nathan Robles, and Hummingbird by Chuck Fitzgerald.
Voters for Girl Listening in a Story Place spoke to it “express(ing) a wonderful message about youth and learning”, as well as appreciating how the work “inspire(s)” “imagination” through literacy.
Visit Girl Listening In a Story Place and the other 2020 project sculptures on display on Percival Landing now until June 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.