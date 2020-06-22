PHASE 3
All activities in previous phases are allowed in addition to the following:
- Recreation: Outdoor group recreational sports activities (50 or fewer people), recreational facilities at less than 50 percent capacity (gyms, public pools, etc.)
- Gatherings: Allow gatherings with no more than 50 people.
- Spiritual or religious services: Indoor capacity of 50% or 400 people (whichever is less). Choirs not allowed. Health requirements for social distancing and facial coverings will remain the same as the guidance for previous phases.
- Travel: Resume non-essential travel
- Business: Restaurants/taverns at less that 75 percent capacity, table size no larger than 10, bar areas in restaurants/taverns at less than 25 percent capacity, theaters at less than 50 percent capacity, customer-facing government services (telework remains strongly encouraged), libraries, museums, all other business activities not yet listed except for nightclubs and events with greater than 50 people
