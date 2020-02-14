SHELTON – If the weather cooperates, construction crews are set to open two new ramps at the US 101 Shelton-Matlock Road interchange. The upcoming changes are a key step for the project intended to help open new habitat for fish.
In order to open the new ramps, crews will need an extended closure of both the southbound US 101 exit to Shelton-Matlock Road and the Shelton-Matlock Road on-ramp to southbound US 101.
Crews will close both ramps following the Monday, Feb. 24 morning commute. They will remain closed around-the-clock to all travelers until 5 a.m. Monday, March 2. Crews at that time will open both new ramps that will create a more traditional diamond interchange.
During the closure, a signed detour will be in place.
The closure will allow design-build contractor Parsons/Scarsella to finalize building of the ramps to include new drainage, lighting, and paving. This closure could be rescheduled due to weather.
Both the Shelton-Matlock on-ramp to northbound US 101 and the northbound US 101 exit to Shelton-Matlock Road will remain open.
Fish barrier removal effort
The new ramps are a key part of the project torealign a portion of Coffee Creek. Crews are nearing completion of an effort to build 2,000 feet of replicated natural streambed west of US 101 that will send Coffee Creek into Goldsborough Creek.
