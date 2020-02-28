SHINE – Travelers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead for eight nights of State Route 104 Hood Canal Bridge closures starting as early as Monday, March 9. The closures allow crews to complete repairs on key element of the bridge. The repair ensures the bridge can continue to serve both vehicle and marine traffic.
Nightly closure schedule:
- Monday, March 9 to Thursday, March 12 each night from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Monday, March 16 to Thursday, March 19 each night from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The nature of the work prohibits any openings for traffic. The length of the closures could extend due to work progress.
All work is subject to weather and tidal activity. Each night of work could be rescheduled to a later date.
Driver tools
Drivers are encouraged to sign up for WSDOT email updates and check the WSDOT Hood Canal Bridge web page. Hood Canal Bridge text messages are available by texting the words “wsdot hood” to 468311.
Advance notification and updates about maintenance and construction on state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.
