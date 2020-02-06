OLYMPIA — In conjunction with Washington state’s upcoming presidential primary in March, Secretary of State Kim Wyman has launched a special Student Mock Election for students to learn more about the state’s presidential primary.
The Mock Election will run through March 10, and is a non-partisan educational event that teaches youth how to become informed voters. Students will have an opportunity to vote for the candidate they believe should receive the Democratic or Republican parties’ nominations for U.S. president. Votes will be cast on real paper, just as adult voters do throughout Washington. Ballots and tabulation sheets are available for download and printing at sos.wa.gov/elections/mock-election/.
Other free resources available online include “I Voted” stickers to be requested by March 5, a print-friendly Voter’s Pamphlet, and the curriculum book “Teaching Elections in Washington State.”
“As Washington’s chief elections officer, it’s important we engage young people in order to foster lifelong civic engagement. The Mock Election is a great way for students to dip their toes into elections to better understand the power and importance of voting,” said Secretary Wyman. “Much like participation for the actual presidential primary on March 10, I hope to see record turnout for this edition of the Mock Election.”
The Secretary of State’s Office conducts an annual Student Mock Election in conjunction with the general election each fall. Since 2004, more than 265,000 students have voted in the Mock Election.
To learn more and download participation materials, visit the 2020 Student Mock Election resources page at the Office of the Secretary of State website.
Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.
