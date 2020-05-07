OLYMPIA — During Public Service Recognition Week May 4 through 8, Secretary of State Kim Wyman joined the Office of Financial Management (OFM), among others, to recognize Washington employees who have gone above and beyond in public service.
This year, employees could be nominated for either the Extra Mile Award or the Excellence in Washington State Government Leadership Award. Of a total of 332 nominees, 11 recipients were selected for each award.
“Though employees will not be gathering around the state this week to celebrate their shared accomplishments and the recipients of these esteemed awards, we should not allow these unprecedented circumstances to diminish the gratitude we voice for those who have greatly exceeded the requirements of their positions,” said Wyman, whose office partners with OFM in organizing festivities and an awards ceremony. “Even amidst these tough times, public employees continue to deliver invaluable services. I am so grateful for their dedication to our communities and state.”
Due to risks associated with COVID-19 and the current stay-home order, celebratory events throughout the state and an awards ceremony typically held at the Capitol Campus in Olympia have been postponed. Award recipients are listed on the Public Service Recognition Week’s website at sos.wa.gov/psrw.
Public Service Recognition Week is a national program celebrated annually during the first full week in May, and recognizes public employees working in all levels of government.
Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.