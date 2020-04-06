OLYMPIA – Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (TCPHSS) has confirmed the first death of a Thurston County resident, due to complications related to COVID-19. The patient was a male in his 80’s. He was admitted to the hospital in Olympia on March 28 and died on April 3, 2020. Local public health officials do not believe the man acquired COVID-19 in Thurston County.
“On behalf of the Thurston County Board of Health and all of us at Public Health and Social Services, we send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Our hearts are also with the hospital staff that cared for him who are working so hard on the front lines every day during this difficult time” said Thurston County Public Health Director, Schelli Slaughter.
Thurston County Health Officer, Dr. Diana Yu added, “This tragic death reminds us all to remain vigilant about social distancing, not only to protect ourselves, but also to protect others in our community. We are very thankful to everyone that is helping us to slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home and 6 feet away from others because that will save lives and prevent more sad days like this.”
Out of respect for next of kin, no further details about the patient who died will be released by the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department.
Public Health staff continue to investigate cases of COVID-19 in order to protect the public. As of April 4, there are 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County.
