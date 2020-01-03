OLYMPIA – Amid current challenges and future projected growth, the Washington State Department of Transportation has taken an in-depth look at Interstate 5 between Tumwater and DuPont.
WSDOT will offer two open houses and an online open house to present results of a study that includes potential strategies to help reduce congestion along this key corridor.
Participants will have an opportunity to delve into key issues, and how WSDOT used public input to shape the study.
Open house information
When: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8
Where: Olympia City Hall Council Chambers
601 4th Ave. E.
Olympia, WA 98501
When: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9
Where: Lacey Timberland Library
500 College St. SE
Lacey, WA 98503
Details: There is no formal presentation. Attendees can meet with WSDOT staff to learn more about the issues, potential strategies and provide feedback.
The online open house will close 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
